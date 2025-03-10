12 arrested, officer injured after St. Patrick’s Day celebration at UD

DAYTON — A police officer was rushed to the hospital and a dozen were arrested during a local university’s student-led St. Patrick’s celebration.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke to students and investigators about the celebration. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

On Lowes Street, police fired “chemical munitions”, which can include things like pepper spray and tear gas, after people threw bottles at officers.

Only a few hours later, on Brown Street, an officer got hurt breaking up “multiple fights.”

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group