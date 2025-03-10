Dozens of cars catch fire at Ohio business

LORAIN — Over 40 vehicles were involved in a large fire in northern Ohio early Monday morning.
Lorain firefighters responded to a fire at Insurance Auto Auctions Inc. (IAA) around 2:30 a.m., according to WOIO in Cleveland.
Over 40 vehicles were involved in the fire, according to firefighters.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire around 5:20 a.m.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
WOIO reported that IAA helps people in over 170 counties with bidding, buying, and shipping vehicles.
