Dozens of cars catch fire at Ohio business

LORAIN — Over 40 vehicles were involved in a large fire in northern Ohio early Monday morning.

Lorain firefighters responded to a fire at Insurance Auto Auctions Inc. (IAA) around 2:30 a.m., according to WOIO in Cleveland.

Over 40 vehicles were involved in the fire, according to firefighters.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire around 5:20 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

WOIO reported that IAA helps people in over 170 counties with bidding, buying, and shipping vehicles.

