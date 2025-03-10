School bus involved in crash in Piqua

PIQUA — A school bus was involved in a crash in Piqua Monday morning.

The crash was reported around 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of Ash and Spring streets.

Photos from the scene show that a Piqua City Schools bus and a black Chevrolet SUV collided.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash, according to Miami County dispatchers.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was hurt. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

