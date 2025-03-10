School bus involved in crash in Piqua

PIQUA — A school bus was involved in a crash in Piqua Monday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash was reported around 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of Ash and Spring streets.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘Inferno of fire and smoke;’ witnesses jump into action after plane heading to Springfield crashes
- Oregon District toy store announces closure
- Did you see smoke while driving on I-75?
Photos from the scene show that a Piqua City Schools bus and a black Chevrolet SUV collided.
No students were on the bus at the time of the crash, according to Miami County dispatchers.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was hurt. We’ll update this story as we learn more.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group