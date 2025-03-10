‘Inferno of fire and smoke;’ witnesses jump into action after plane heading to Springfield crashes

SPRINGFIELD/LANCASTER, PA — Witnesses described what they saw after a plane heading to Springfield crashed in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

We have the latest information about this plane crash LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

>>PHOTOS: Small plane headed to Springfield crashes in Pennsylvania

As reported Sunday on News Center 7 at 11:00, a single-engine airplane with five people on board crashed and burst into flames in the parking lot of a retirement community near a small airport in suburban Pennsylvania.

The plane was scheduled to land at the Springfield Municipal Airport but faced troubles after take-off.

The plane took off from the Lancaster Airport in Pennsylvania, headed toward Springfield. The pilot communicated with air traffic control that there was a door open and they needed to land back at Lancaster. The tower gave the pilot permission to land, but the pilot said it would be difficult to land at the runway due to wind and said they’d like to land on the runway they had just taken off from. The tower gave them permission again.

“It was just an inferno of fire and smoke,” said Brian Pipkin. “The fire was so hot that it was covering my face up.”

Medics transported five people on board the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza to area hospitals.

“The fact that we have a plane crash where everybody survives and no one on the ground hurt is a wonderful thing,” said Duane Fisher.

We will update this story.

0 of 11 Plane Crash Pennsylvania First responders work the scene after a plane crashed in a parking lot of a retirement community Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Manheim Township, Pa. (Zach Gleiter/The Patriot-News via AP) (Zach Gleiter/AP) Plane Crash Pennsylvania Debris is seen after a plane crashed in a parking lot of a retirement community Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Manheim Township, Pa. (Zach Gleiter/The Patriot-News via AP) (Zach Gleiter/AP) Plane Crash Pennsylvania First responders work the scene after a plane crashed in a parking lot of a retirement community Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Manheim Township, Pa. (Zach Gleiter/The Patriot-News via AP) (Zach Gleiter/AP) Plane Crash Pennsylvania A police officer walks past debris after a plane crashed in a parking lot of a retirement community Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Manheim Township, Pa. (Zach Gleiter/The Patriot-News via AP) (Zach Gleiter/AP) Plane Crash Pennsylvania First responders work the scene after a plane crashed in a parking lot of a retirement community Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Manheim Township, Pa. (Zach Gleiter/The Patriot-News via AP) (Zach Gleiter/AP) Plane Crash Pennsylvania First responders work the scene after a plane crashed in the parking lot of a retirement community in Manheim Township, Pa., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Logan Gehman/LNP/LancasterOnline via AP) (Logan Gehman/AP) Plane Crash Pennsylvania First responders work the scene after a plane crashed in the parking lot of a retirement community in Manheim Township, Pa., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Suzette Wenger/LNP/LancasterOnline via AP) (Suzette Wenger/AP) Plane Crash Pennsylvania First responders work the scene after a plane crashed in the parking lot of a retirement community in Manheim Township, Pa., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Suzette Wenger/LNP/LancasterOnline via AP) (Suzette Wenger/AP) APTOPIX Plane Crash Pennsylvania First responders work the scene after a plane crashed in the parking lot of a retirement community in Manheim Township, Pa., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Logan Gehman/LNP/LancasterOnline via AP) (Logan Gehman/AP) Plane Crash Pennsylvania First responders work the scene after a plane crashed in the parking lot of a retirement community in Manheim Township, Pa., Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Logan Gehman/LNP/LancasterOnline via AP) (Logan Gehman/AP)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group