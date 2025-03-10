‘Inferno of fire and smoke;’ witnesses jump into action after plane heading to Springfield crashes

As reported Sunday on News Center 7 at 11:00, a single-engine airplane with five people on board crashed and burst into flames in the parking lot of a retirement community near a small airport in suburban Pennsylvania.
The plane was scheduled to land at the Springfield Municipal Airport but faced troubles after take-off.
The plane took off from the Lancaster Airport in Pennsylvania, headed toward Springfield. The pilot communicated with air traffic control that there was a door open and they needed to land back at Lancaster. The tower gave the pilot permission to land, but the pilot said it would be difficult to land at the runway due to wind and said they’d like to land on the runway they had just taken off from. The tower gave them permission again.
“It was just an inferno of fire and smoke,” said Brian Pipkin. “The fire was so hot that it was covering my face up.”
Medics transported five people on board the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza to area hospitals.
“The fact that we have a plane crash where everybody survives and no one on the ground hurt is a wonderful thing,” said Duane Fisher.