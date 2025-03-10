Oregon District toy store announces closure

DAYTON — A toy store in the Oregon District is set to close next month.

Mike’s Vintage Toys, located at the 500 block of E. 5th Street, announced its pending closure on social media Saturday.

“After 9.5 years between Springboro and Dayton, I have decided to close down! It was a good run for a while, but the last 2 years have not allowed us to make the money we need in order to stay open and operate,” said Mike, the owner.

He started selling toys in 2013 and opened his “first Brick and Mortor” in Springboro, according to the store’s website.

“It has not been an easy decision to make, but it’s what’s best for my business and family moving forward,” Mike said in a Facebook post.

The store is open five days a week:

Monday-Tuesday- Closed

Wednesday- Friday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Sunday: Noon- 5 p.m.

Their last day will be April 13.

