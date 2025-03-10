2 Greene County wrestlers win 2025 state championships

GREENE COUNTY — Two Greene County wrestlers won the 2025 Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Wrestling Championship titles.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Legacy Christian Academy’s Nathan Attisano and Bellbrook High School’s Jada Weiss won their matches Sunday in Columbus.

TRENDING STORIES:

Attisano won the OHSAA Division III championship at 132 pounds, Legacy Christian Academy wrote on social media.

It is his second state title in his Legacy Christian Academy wrestling career.

Weiss had to tie up her match with one second left in regulation to force overtime. She beat Natalie Carlisle of Lebanon.

Bellbrook High School posted a video of the winning moment on social media.

Weiss had to defend a headlock before throwing Carlisle to the mat.

She won the match with five seconds left in the extra period.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group