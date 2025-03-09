Officers, medics respond to crash in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Officers and medics responded to a crash in Miamisburg early Sunday morning.
Around 6:08 a.m., crews were dispatched on reports of a single vehicle crash on Miamisburg Centerville Road (SR 725).
Medics were called to the scene, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Details on injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
