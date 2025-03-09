Officers, medics respond to crash in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Officers and medics responded to a crash in Miamisburg early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 6:08 a.m., crews were dispatched on reports of a single vehicle crash on Miamisburg Centerville Road (SR 725).

TRENDING STORIES:

Medics were called to the scene, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Details on injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group