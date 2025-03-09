VP Vance confronts Cincinnati protestors, condemns them on social media

CINCINNATI — Vice President JD Vance spoke with protestors Saturday in Cincinnati as they were rallying in opposition of the Trump administration’s stance on the Ukraine and Russia war, originally reported by our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Vance posted on social media after the interaction condemning the protestors, claiming they followed him and his 3-year-old daughter, WCPO says. Instead of ignoring protestors, Vance spoke with them “in hopes that I could trade a few minutes of conversation for them leaving my toddler alone,” he wrote.

“It was a mostly respectful conversation, but if you’re chasing a 3-year-old as part of a political protest, you’re a s—t person,” Vance wrote on X.

Dozens of people were gathered along William Howard Taft Road in Walnut Hills, many waving Ukrainian flags, WCPO says.

Ann Henry, the woman who took the video of Vance engaging with protestors, claims Vance’s post is a fabrication of the incident. She says the group passed Vance spontaneously as they were headed to the nearby protest, according to WCPO.

The video shows protestors ask Vance questions regarding the war in Ukraine and Russia, WCPO says.

“We think it’s in the best interest of our (own people) and frankly in the best interest of the Ukrainians for the war to stop,” Vance said.

Vance also confirmed that Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, something that contradicts President Trump’s comments saying Ukraine started the war, WCPO says.

Protestors said the US is selling the Ukrainians out, and Vance disagreed.

“With respect, ma’am, I disagree,” Vance said. “I think that what we’re doing is we’re actually forcing a diplomatic settlement.”

WCPO previously reached out to Vance’s team to learn why the vice president was in Cincinnati this weekend, but they did not hear back.

