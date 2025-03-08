Firefighters respond to residential fire in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Firefighters responded to a residential fire in Darke County early Saturday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 4:40 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 100 block of West Second Street in Arcanum on reports of a structure fire.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Shooting at Toronto pub wounds 12 people
- 1 person extricated after crash in Dayton
- Cause of death revealed for Gene Hackman, wife
Units are on the scene working to put out the fire.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group