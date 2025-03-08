1 person extricated after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was extricated from a vehicle after a crash in Dayton early Saturday morning.
Around 1:49 a.m. the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center received a crash report from a vehicle in the 500 block of Pontiac Ave.
One person was extricated from the vehicle around 2:19 a.m., according to a Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Details on the person’s injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
