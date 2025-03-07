Insurance agent accused of defrauding clients of over $200K takes plea deal

BEAVERCREEK — A woman agreed to a plea deal to multiple felony charges.

Investigators said the insurance agent took more than $200,000 from clients.

Beverly Ann Kirk, 65, of Beavercreek pleaded guilty to three counts of felony theft and impersonation.

The plea deal allows Kirk to be on probation until sentencing.

Kirk agreed to pay her victims in monthly payments.

If she fails to pay each month or commits another crime, she could face harsher sentencing.

Between 2019 and 2021, Kirk is accused of streaming more than $200,000 for her own personal use through her job in Beavercreek.

One of the three people she took advantage of was elderly.

Kirk is set to be sentenced on April 16.

