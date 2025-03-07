Man found dead at Vandalia motel

VANDALIA — The body of a man was found at a Vandalia motel on Friday.

First responders were called to a motel in the 7000 block of Poe Avenue late Friday morning.

Vandalia Police Chief Kurt Althouse confirmed to News Center 7 that an adult man was found dead in one of the rooms.

Police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office was also called to respond.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

