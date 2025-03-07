4-year-old Ohio girl suffers brain damage after serious flu complications

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — An Ohio father is speaking out about the serious dangers of the flu after his 4-year-old daughter was hospitalized with the virus.

Now, he said her life will never be the same.

The Boler family’s nightmare started a week ago.

Brad Boler said, “It’s a nightmare. It’s like every day I wake up to the nightmare. We were doing everything that the doctor had said to do.”

Locklynn Boler’s life changed in an instant when she became sick with the flu.

“She jumps up out of bed and runs toward the bathroom door, and next thing, I know I hear a thud. So, I grabbed my flashlight on my phone, and I looked over and she was lying on the ground.” Brad said.

They rushed her to a hospital in Chillicothe, Ohio.

“They had to do three rounds of CPR on her before they finally got a pulse. Took roughly, I don’t know the exact amount of time, but I think it was almost 20 minutes that she was gone,” Brad said.

Then a crew flew her to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

“They came in and told us that she had massive amounts of brain injuries. She’ll never be able to walk again, probably won’t be able to even. She can make noises, but not talk again,” Brad said.

Locklynn spent more than two days in a coma. However, she’s aware now and off the ventilator.

“The fact that she’s alive makes me hopeful. But, when I just sit down and think about it, I get really angry. But, I think that’s just one of those emotions I’m still processing through,” he said.

Dr. Jason Newland, who oversees Infectious Diseases at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, said, “Influenza season has reminded us how severe influenza can be. This year, unlike the previous three years, it’s come after the winter holiday.”

He said, flu season is starting to wind down but we need to get through March.

“Parents and caregivers, grandparents, and others who are around their children know when things are different. Trust yourself,” Newland said.

“Take them to the hospital. It isn’t going to hurt, just take them. A perfectly healthy baby just dropped. I don’t want that to happen to anyone else,” Brad said

