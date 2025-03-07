1 dead in Shelby County crash, OSP says

SHELBY COUNTY — One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in Shelby County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The scene of the crash is near the 10000 block of State Route 29.

Troopers have not released the name of the person killed in the crash.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

