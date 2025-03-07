1 dead in Shelby County crash, OSP says

SHELBY COUNTY — One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in Shelby County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The scene of the crash is near the 10000 block of State Route 29.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Dayton violence interruption program set to begin this summer
- Man arrested, accused of selling fake sports jerseys at local mall
- Viral video shows service dog, boy denied entry into skating rink
Troopers have not released the name of the person killed in the crash.
News Center 7 will continue to update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group