Man arrested, accused of selling fake sports jerseys at local mall

BEAVERCREEK — A man who operates kiosks at a local mall is accused of selling fake goods.

Emre Teski, 25, operates kiosks at the Mall at Fairfield Commons, according to the Department of Justice.

Teski illegally entered the United States in September 2022, according to the DOJ.

He was ordered to be removed from the United States but has since appealed this decision and was permitted employment authorization while the appeal is pending.

Teski ran one kiosk that primarily sold replicas of professional soccer jerseys and hats containing trademarked soccer teams.

He also operated another kiosk that sold primarily oversized slippers that look like sneakers and included Nike and Air Jordan trademarks, the DOJ said.

Teski allegedly sold an investigator counterfeit Nike slippers that illegally used the trademark Nike Swoosh. It is alleged that he also sold a counterfeit pink Messi jersey.

Agents searched the kiosks and found numerous items suspected to be counterfeit.

Trafficking counterfeit goods is a federal crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

