‘I don’t even feel like it’s real;’ Owner devastated after fire destroys Miami County business

PIQUA — An owner is devastated after a fire destroyed her Miami County business late Tuesday night.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Piqua firefighters responded to the 100 block of E. High Street around 11 p.m. on reports of a structure fire.

Fletcher says firefighters remain at the scene hours later.

One owner told News Center 7 that they couldn’t believe this happened.

“I don’t even feel like it’s real, like I don’t feel like it’s reality. No one ever wants to see something,” said Megan Booher, owner of MB Aesthetics.

Piqua Fire Chief Lee Adams told News Center 7 that the building where the fire happened will likely be a total loss.

