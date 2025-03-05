‘We’re being proactive;’ University president speaks out after announcing dozens of layoffs

DAYTON — More than 60 educators will not return to the University of Dayton next school year.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, approximately 45 professional faculty members will not have their contract renewed for the 2025-26 academic year, and 20 staff positions have been eliminated.

The university handed out severance packages and will allow some staff to work until the end of this school year.

University of Dayton President Eric Spina said these layoffs will support the university’s long-term sustainability and help to keep the university out of a financial deficit.

Low enrollment is one of the challenges UD is facing by downsizing programs, departments, and the workforce.

Spina said enrollment is at its lowest since 2012 and they’re adjusting.

“Part of our strategic response to the changed environment for higher ed, is to get smaller as a university, we announced that some time ago. Fewer undergraduate students, we’re already about a thousand fewer than we were a couple of years ago. About maybe 12-14% reduction from where we were a couple of years ago,” Spina said.

A spokesperson from the university said they’re not in a deficit, but their margins are shrinking.

Spina said he knew these cuts were coming for two years.

“The environment in which higher ed operates has changed dramatically and just like every other business sector, automotive, healthcare, IT… The environment changes, higher ed needs to change. And we’re being proactive before we run into a deficit and make certain we continue to thrive,” Spina said.

The university hopes these cuts will save $25 million over the next three years.

