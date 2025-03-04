Teen formally charged after gun with illegal ‘Glock switch’ found at Springfield school

SPRINGFIELD — One of the two students facing charges for reportedly bringing guns to a school in Springfield has been indicted.

Parker Hall, 18, was indicted on two counts of illegal conveyance or possession of deadly weapon or dangerous ordinance in school safety zone, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, and one count of unlawful possession in dangerous ordinance, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court records.

Tavion Compton, 18, was also arrested and charged in this case. Court records show that he has not been indicted at this time.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Springfield police were called to Opportunities Industry Center (OIC), an alternative education center in Springfield, after staff found a gun with a loaded magazine in late January.

When police arrived at the school, they confiscated two guns, one of which had an illegal “Glock switch” on it, according to Clark County Municipal Court records.

A gun illegally outfitted with a “Glock switch” acts and sounds like a machine gun.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, police said they found a handgun without a switch in Hall’s backpack and then a second one with a switch in Hall’s pants leg.

In court documents, police said Hall claimed that Compton asked him to hold the gun with the switch while they were in the bathroom, but he refused. Compton then allegedly stuffed that gun “down the front of his pants.”

Prosecutors previously approved charges in connection with possessing the gun with the switch for Hall and Compton.

Clark County Assistant Prosecutor Aaron Heskett said there was no indication there was any attack planned, or a target, but talked to News Center 7 about what makes switches so dangerous.

“You just can’t control that in any way, shape, or fashion,” he said. “That gun starts to raise up and sprays all over the place.”

Hall is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, March 5.

Miami Valley Jail records show that Hall is currently in custody.

