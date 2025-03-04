Dozens of faculty, staff positions at University of Dayton eliminated

DAYTON — Dozens of faculty and staff members at the University of Dayton will lose their jobs, according to a spokesperson from the university.

Approximately 45 professional faculty members will not have their contract renewed for the 2025-26 academic year, and 20 staff positions have been eliminated.

These changes are part of the university’s response to “the broad set of challenges facing higher education that we’ve discussed in numerous working groups, town halls and Q&A sessions,” the spokesperson said in a message to campus members.

The university said it will be supporting the affected employees with severance packages and other resources.

The staff received at least four weeks’ notice and will work through the end of the fiscal year if possible.

“We know these decisions affect real people — our valued colleagues who have dedicated themselves to our students and mission. Each individual has shaped our community through their teaching, mentorship and service. We recognize that avoiding a deficit and strengthening the operating budget of the University does not offer comfort to those losing their positions,” the spokesperson said.

