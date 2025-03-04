Driver who caused deadly school bus crash wants conviction thrown out, says trial wasn’t fair

DAYTON — The man convicted of causing a school bus crash that killed an 11-year-old boy is asking to have his conviction reversed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell was in court for the hearing. Hear why the man’s lawyers believe he should be given a new trial tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

The appeals lawyer for Hermanio Joseph appeared in the Second District Court of Appeals in Dayton on Tuesday afternoon. There, she presented reasons to a three-judge panel as to why her client should have his conviction reversed and be given a new trial.

Joseph, 36, was convicted by a jury of involuntary manslaughter and vehicular homicide in May 2024 for causing to August 2023 crash that killed Aiden Clark. He was sentenced to nine to 13.5 years in prison.

Clark was one of dozens of Northwestern Local Schools students on the bus at the time of the crash. They were on the way to their first day of school.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group