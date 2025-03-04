UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 injured in crash at Miami County intersection

MIAMI COUNTY — UPDATE @ 11:37 a.m.:

One person is dead after a crash at an intersection in Miami County Tuesday morning.

Miami County Coroner Dr. Bill Ginn confirmed a man died in the crash at the intersection of Farrington Road and Washington Road.

Two other people were injured in the crash. One was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy and the other was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

We’re on the scene and working to learn more about the crash.

INITIAL REPORT:

First responders are on scene of a reported crash in Miami County Tuesday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Farrington Road and Washington Road on reports of a crash.

According to Emergency Scanner Traffic, medics returning from an unrelated call pulled up on the crash.

News Center 7 crews on the scene see two cars with heavy damage.

The intersection is blocked in all directions.

We are working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.

