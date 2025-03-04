Semi crash closes exit ramp to I-75 in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — A semi crash has closed an exit ramp to Interstate 75 in Miami County.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
State troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and medics responded at around 12:50 a.m. to the ramp from State Route 571 to I-75 NB on initial reports of a semi crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
- State route closed after car crashes into power pole in Greene County
- Student involved in ‘unfortunate incident’ with campus police officer speaks out
- ‘Early project hiccups’ delay opening for Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s
OSHP dispatchers tell News Center 7 that the SR-571 to I-75 NB ramp is closed.
They said several crews were at the scene.
Dispatchers added that the crash was not on the interstate.
We will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group