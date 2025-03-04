Semi crash closes exit ramp to I-75 in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — A semi crash has closed an exit ramp to Interstate 75 in Miami County.

State troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and medics responded at around 12:50 a.m. to the ramp from State Route 571 to I-75 NB on initial reports of a semi crash.

OSHP dispatchers tell News Center 7 that the SR-571 to I-75 NB ramp is closed.

They said several crews were at the scene.

Dispatchers added that the crash was not on the interstate.

