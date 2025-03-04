Student involved in ‘unfortunate incident’ with campus police officer speaks out

WILBERFORCE — The student involved in an “unfortunate incident” with a campus police officer at Central State University is speaking out.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the incident occurred in one of the residence halls Saturday night. The officer involved has been placed on leave.

Central State University student Nick Mickens said he was involved and the incident occurred inside Foundation Hall.

“I felt, I guess, the sense of like a safety because he won’t be around,” Mickens said.

He said he did not feel that sense of safety Saturday night.

News Center 7 asked Mickens how the incident started.

“I was reinstated, and they didn’t send a message out to the police that I was reinstated,” he said.

Mickens said he was suspended due to a fight.

“So when he came to my room, he thought I was trespassing and he came at me very aggressively,” he said.

A nearly 40-second video on Facebook shows a student sitting on the floor talking to the officer. A few seconds later, the officer tries to force the student to put his hands behind his back.

A struggle begins and the student is on the ground trying to push the officer off his head and neck area.

Mickens said he’s the student in the video.

Central State has not confirmed if the video circulating on social media is of the incident.

“I felt violated, my human rights. Felt violated because I’m already down on the floor. Like, how much like, I don’t know. How more vulnerable do you want me to be?” Mickens said.

News Center 7 reached out to the university on four separate occasions on Monday, trying to request a police report, the terms of Mickens’ suspension, and to figure out if he was allowed back on campus Saturday.

A spokesperson from the university said they could not talk about the investigation as it’s ongoing, but they did provide the following statement.

The evening of Saturday, March 1, there was an unfortunate incident involving a student in a campus residence hall and a campus police officer. The University takes this matter seriously. The incident is the subject of an ongoing investigation, and no further details can be provided at this time. The officer involved in the incident will be off duty until further notice. University officials have been in touch with the student, who returned to his residence hall shortly after the incident. — Central State University spokesperson

The university hosted a town hall Monday afternoon to hear from the students, and Mickens said he thinks it was successful.

“I feel like it’s more than just my situation that needs to be focused on, you know, my situation just highlighted a lot of troubles,” he said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

