Fairborn family displaced after house fire Sunday evening

FAIRBORN — Fire crews responded to a house fire in Fairborn Sunday evening.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson was on scene as crews worked to put out the flames.

Firefighters were called to the scene of an active fire near W Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road and Black lane just after 8 p.m.

The fire was on the second floor of the house, and firefighters were on the scene for around two hours.

There was no one inside the house at the time of the fire, but a neighbor saw the flames through a window.

“I just happened to see a strange light coming out of the window,” Keith Fox said. “Then I noticed it was flames, like a sheer curtain catching fire, like a spiderweb just going up, like cotton candy.”

Fairborn Battalion Fire Chief Patrick Ricketts says the damage to the home means the family that lives there will be displaced tonight. Luckily, they have a place to stay.

“There’s some damage from us looking for extension inside the attic and everything, and some water damage on the first floor,” Ricketts said.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental, but they are still looking into the cause.

