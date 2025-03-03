Sextortion: Local police warn against scam targeting children, teens online

MIDDLETOWN — Middletown police are issuing a warning to parents as a dangerous scam targets children across the country.

“Sextortion is a real and dangerous scam that is affecting students across the country,” Middletown police posted on social media. “In these schemes, predators manipulate, threaten, and extort young people for explicit images, often demanding money or gift cards in exchange for not sharing these images with friends, family, colleges etc.”

The FBI recently released an article on identifying these scams and keeping kids safe while they are online. The FBI says scams like these have contributed to deaths by suicide.

Middletown police highlight the importance of talking to kids about potential scams.

“Let them know if they become a victim to go to a parent, guardian, trusted adult or the police,” Middletown police’s post said.

According to the FBI, sextortion cases involving children and teens are increasing.

Sextortion can happen on any site where people meet and communicate, the FBI says. Often, the person may already claim to have a revealing photo of the child, and threaten to share it if they do not send more pictures, according to the FBI.

The FBI says the victim of sextortion often thinks they are talking with someone their own age who may want a relationship or with someone who can offer something of value.

Once the criminals have videos or pictures, they threaten to publish the content or threaten violence against the victim in order to get them to send more pictures, money or gift cards, the FBI says. According to the FBI, the criminal will often release the photos either way.

“The shame, fear, and confusion children feel when they are caught in this cycle often prevents them from asking for help or reporting the abuse,” the article from the FBI says. “Caregivers and young people should understand how the crime occurs and openly discuss online safety.”

