Animal Resource Center asking for public’s help finding dogs involved in attack

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center (ARC) is asking the public to keep an eye out for dogs that were involved in an attack last weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Six dogs attacked a 60-year-old man in the 1900 block of Kensington Avenue around 2:20 p.m. on Feb. 22.

TRENDING STORIES:

Doorbell security footage obtained by News Center 7 shows several dogs attacking the man and neighbors trying to help him.

A Dayton Police Department spokesperson said the man was taken to a local hospital.

Officers initially thought the man had life-threatening injuries, but hospital staff changed his status to stable with non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson with Montgomery County said ARC was called to the area and impounded two of the six dogs involved.

The other dogs ran back into their home on Kensington Avenue.

“Repeated attempts to get someone to answer the door, phone calls and text messages were not successful,” the county spokesperson said.

Dayton police said a 45-year-old man is a suspect in this incident.

Anyone who sees these dogs running loose is asked to call the Animal Resource Center immediately at 937-898-4457, opt: 1.

ARC said this is an ongoing investigation and charges are pending.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group