Fire Chief placed on leave after ‘internal complaint’

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Greene County — A fire chief in Greene County has been placed on leave after an employee made an “internal complaint.”

Miami Township Trustees Board Vice Chair Marilan Moir and Trustee Dan Hollister voted to place fire chief Dennis Powell on paid administrative leave during a special meeting on Jan. 28, according to meeting documents.

Trustee Board Chair Chris Muncher did not attend the special meeting.

This move comes after a Miami Township Fire and Rescue staff member made an “internal complaint” against Powell, according to the documents.

Moir and Hollister voted to authorize Brossius, Johnson and Griggs law firm to handle the investigation and “prepare any necessary charges in connection” to the complaint.

The documents indicate that Miami Township Fire and Rescue captain Nathaniel Ayers was appointed as the temporary active assistant chief.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information on the complaint.

Muncher commented on the special meeting during a Board of Trustees meeting on Feb. 3.

“I would like to say how sad and disappointed I was to learn a week or so ago that one of our employees filed a formal complaint against another employee. And as Board chair, I was also sad and disappointed to find out that I was not apprised of this move, I was not consulted with this move,” Muncher said in part.

Muncher said he was disappointed with everyone involved with the decision.

“The matter was immediately handed over to our legal department, without any consultation, for a full investigation,” Muncher continued.

Muncher added that he would not participate in additional votes on the complaint as he has no background information.

“And I know there’s tons of background information out there, and it might come out in the investigation, it might not, but I’m not sure I would be convinced that it was complete,” Muncher said.

Moir said there was no background information as it was “simply a complaint.”

“The proper procedure is that somebody can bring a complaint without it being taken directly to the person that they’re grieving against and somewhat tipping them off… so I therefore protected the employee by taking it directly to counsel,” Moir said.

“You are wrong on all counts,” Muncher said in response.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

