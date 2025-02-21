Ohio pilot with active warrant arrested at airport moments before taking off on international flight

BOSTON — A JetBlue pilot who had an active warrant for his arrest was nabbed Thursday night at Boston’s Logan International Airport, moments before taking off on a flight to Paris, our sister station WFXT in Boston reported.

Jeremy Gudorf, 33, of Ohio, was arraigned Friday in East Boston District Court on a fugitive from justice charge, less than 24 hours after Massachusetts State Police troopers learned he was wanted on charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor for service in Huntersville, North Carolina.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection learned of the warrant shortly before 9 p.m. while conducting a standard review of the manifest of a Boston-to-Paris flight and requested help from troopers assigned to the airport, state police said.

In a statement provided to WFXT, a JetBlue spokesperson said that Gudorf has been placed on “indefinite leave.”

“We are aware of and closely reviewing the arrest of one of our pilots upon reporting for work at Boston’s Logan Airport Thursday evening due to an outstanding warrant,” the spokesperson said. “The pilot has been placed on indefinite leave as law enforcement proceeds with the matter.”

The Huntersville Police Department confirmed to WFXT that it launched an investigation into Gudorf in October 2024 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

During the investigation, the police department said detectives obtained a search warrant for Google, leading to the identification of the source of the reported sexual exploitation images.

“At the time the crime was committed, records indicate he resided in Huntersville, NC. However, during the investigation, and before he was identified as a suspect, he relocated out of state,” the police department said in a statement.

Gudorf, who was allowed to hide his face in court, was ordered held on $10,000 bail under the condition he immediately report to North Carolina by next week, WFXT reported.

Gudorf is due back in Massachusetts for a status hearing on March 19, pending the clearance of his warrant.

