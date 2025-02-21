Hallmark star pushed woman, pulled out ‘fistfuls’ of her hair, deputies say

YULEE, Fla. — An actor known for a series of Hallmark movies was arrested Thursday after deputies say he pushed a woman and pulled out “fistfuls” of her hair.

Eric Mabius, 53, is facing charges of battery and resisting law enforcement without violence, according to our news partners at Action News Jax.

Mabius is known for starring in the “Signed, Sealed, and Delivered” Hallmark series, as well as the ABC TV show “Ugly Betty.”

Deputies said the incident happened at a pub in Yulee, Florida.

Mabius and a 40-year-old woman “were reportedly intoxicated and creating a disturbance,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said the bartender repeatedly asked them to leave and Mabius and the woman began spitting on other customers.

Mabius then pushed another woman “knocking her to the ground and pulling out ‘fistfuls’ of her hair,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said, “Mabius became increasingly belligerent outside the establishment and repeatedly failed to comply with instructions to remain seated during the investigation.”

At one point, Mabius had to be escorted back to a bench by several deputies after he tried to walk behind a deputy.

The woman reportedly pushed by Mabius declined to press charges, but he and the woman accompanying him were both arrested for battery and resisting arrest without violence.

“His type of behavior will not be tolerated in our community, regardless of celebrity status,” Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said in the post.

