Man accused breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home before killing her formally charged

DAYTON — A man is facing charges after reportedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home and killing her earlier this month.

Tony Jackson, Jr., 32, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on Thursday on multiple counts of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, and having weapons while under disability.

The charges are connected to the shooting death of 34-year-old Matyka Brown at a home on Millicent Avenue.

On Feb. 10, Jackson reportedly went to Brown’s home and banged on the door while her current boyfriend was there but left.

He returned later after her boyfriend left and broke into her home. The Montgomery County Prosecutors Office said he went upstairs in the home and “pointed a firearm at the victim and her daughters.”

Both girls, ages 9 and 15, were able to get away. As previously reported, he fired one shot as one of the girls was still there and fired the shot that killed her as her daughters ran to a neighbor’s house.

Prosecutors said Jackson was convicted of aggravated robbery and kidnapping in the 2019 robbery of the Ohio Loan Company on W. Third Street. He was released from prison on a special program by the Ohio Parole Authority in August 2024. The prosecutor’s office said they were not asked to give input on his release.

Jackson was arrested in October 2024 for the strangulation of Brown and was sent back to prison. He was released from prison two weeks before the shooting.

“This tragic case illustrates why it is so vitally important we take all domestic violence cases seriously, and shows how important it is that victims participate in and cooperate with the prosecution of their abusers. And, those convicted of domestic violence should be held accountable and made to serve their entire prison sentence,” Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. said.

