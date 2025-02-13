Funeral arrangements announced for local university student killed in D.C. plane crash

CEDARVILLE — The funeral arrangements for a Cedarville University student who died in the crash between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines flight at Reagan Washington National Airport last month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A memorial service for Grace Maxwell will be held on February 18 at 1 p.m. at First Evangelical Free Church in Wichita, Kansas, a Cedarville spokesperson confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

Maxwell was a 20-year-old mechanical engineering major from Wichita.

She was returning from her grandfather’s funeral and was supposed to catch a connecting flight from Washington, D.C. to Ohio when her American Airlines flight was involved in the crash.

Maxwell was one of 67 people who were killed in the crash on Jan. 29.

She’s remembered in her obituary as someone whose “life was a testament to joy, perseverance, and an unwavering faith that inspired all who knew her.”

“Her persistence and tenacity were evident in all her endeavors, complemented by a sense of humor that could light up a room with her infectious laughter,” her obituary read.

On top of her classes at Cedarville, she also worked as a DJ at the college radio station and as a grader and tutor.

Her family also expressed their thanks for all the support and prayer they’ve received across the country since Maxwell’s death.

“We will never forget your love and kindness and the way that you have been the hands and feet of Christ to us,” they wrote at the end of her obituary.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group