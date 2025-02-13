Ohio National Guard member sentenced for rape conviction involving a minor

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio National Guard member convicted of rape now knows how long he’ll be in prison.

Steven Vicario, 39, of Delaware, was sentenced to 25 to 30.5 years in prison on Wednesday, according to our news partners at WBNS.

He will also have to register as a Tier III sex offender.

The sentencing came after Vicario was convicted of two counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery, and one count of tampering with evidence last week. As WBNS reported, he was also found not guilty of two additional rape and sexual battery charges.

The charges stemmed from two incidents involving a minor, one in October 2022 and another in November 2023.

Vicario, a lieutenant colonel with the Ohio National Guard, was a drilling Guardsman. He also worked full-time as a federal technician, WBNS reported.

