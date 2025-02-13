Rumpke truck involved in Darke Co. crash; 2 injuries reported

GREENVILLE TWP. — Two people were hurt Thursday morning in a crash involving a Rumpke truck.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash was reported around 9 a.m. on U.S. 127 near Warvel Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Rumpke automated residential truck was stopped servicing a customer at the time of the crash, a Rumpke spokesperson said.

The driver of the Rumpke truck, as well as the driver of the other vehicle involved, were transported to an area hospital with injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group