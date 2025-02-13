Video shows officers tase, arrest man after car takes off, hits utility pole

DAYTON — New body camera video shows the moment officers arrested a man after his car took off and hit a utility pole in Dayton.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the crash happened just after 5 a.m. Tuesday on Richmond and Delaware Avenues.

Officers found a car facing the wrong direction on Delaware Avenue. When they got closer, they saw the driver unconscious, according to Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer.

They managed to wake the driver, but he took off and crashed into a utility pole.

Body camera video showed when officers tried to get him out of the car, he did not cooperate and officers tased him.

The man had a gun when he was not supposed to and officers believe he may have been intoxicated, Lt. Bauer said.

Online jail records identify the man as Travis Matthews. They show he was arrested in the 300 block of Delaware Avenue just after 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

