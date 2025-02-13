Man accused of shooting mother of 2 while child was still in home, killing her as kids ran off

DAYTON — A man is facing charges after reportedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home and killing her early Monday morning.

Tony Jackson, Jr., 32, was charged on Wednesday with multiple counts of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, and having weapons while under disability.

The charges are connected to the shooting death of 34-year-old Matyka Brown at a home on Millicent Avenue.

On Monday, police say he broke into Brown’s home through a window, waited, then attacked Brown.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that Brown’s 14-year-old and 9-year-old daughters ran away from gunfire to her house for help.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, newly obtained court documents show that Jackson shot Brown twice. One was “in the presence of one” child and it injured Brown. The second and deadly shot happened as the children “escaped the residence.”

Court records also stated Jackson “unplugged surveillance cameras inside the residence.”

As previously reported, Jackson was arrested in October 2024 after being accused of strangling Brown. News Center 7 obtained a police report from that incident, but it appears he never faced charges.

News Center 7 asked prosecutors why he did not face charges after his October arrest. They said a grand jury declined to approve charges and the case was dismissed.

Ohio prison records uncovered by News Center 7 show that Jackson served time for aggravated robbery and kidnapping convictions.

He and two other men stormed into the Ohio Loan Company on W. Third Street in August 2019. They pistol-whipped an employee, fired shots inside the business, and stole more than two dozen guns. DNA evidence linked him to the crime.

Jackson is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $3 million bond. He’s currently scheduled to appear in court again next week.

