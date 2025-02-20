Cell phone repairman pleads guilty to downloading nude photos from customers' phones

GALLIPOLIS — An Ohio cell phone repairman is pleading guilty to dozens of charges connected to downloading nude photos from customers' phones.

Calvin Jordan, 27, Gallipolis, pleaded guilty to 40 charges on Thursday, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office confirmed. This included three counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, and 36 counts of unauthorized use of computer, cable or telecommunications property.

Jordan worked at Direct Computing Solutions in Gallipolis, which is in Gallia County, when the crimes took place.

Investigators determined that he took possession of customers' phones and downloaded private photos without their knowledge. This allegedly happened between December 2021 and April 2022.

More than 40 customers were victimized, including minors ranging in age from 14 to 17.

“Violating your customers’ privacy isn’t just creepy – it’s illegal, especially when some of your clients are minors,” Attorney General Dave Yost said.

Jordan will be sentenced on March 31. As part of his sentence, he will be required to register as a Tier II sex offender.

