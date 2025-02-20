UPDATE: Woman found dead after house fire in Montgomery County

HARRISON TWP. — UPDATE @7:00 a.m.

A woman was found dead after a house fire in Montgomery County on Thursday.

As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. through 7 a.m., Harrison Township firefighters were dispatched to the 3900 block of Fairsmith Street at 2:20 a.m. on initial fire reports.

“Upon arrival, the house was billowing with smoke from the fire. Harrison Township Fire Department responded and extinguished the flames,” a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

Photos from the scene show several firefighters have off the area with caution tape.

The sheriff’s office, the Harrison Township Fire Marshal, and the State Fire Marshall continue to investigate the fire.

