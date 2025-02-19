Man drives miles away unaware of suffering traumatic brain injury in attack

DAYTON — A man was attacked and knocked unconscious while he was waiting to pick up his wife from work. Now, he’s still in the hospital recovering from the traumatic brain injury he sustained.

Edgar “Ed” Davis was parked in the House of Bread parking lot in Dayton on the evening of December 8, 2024. His wife, Anita, said he got out to check his van and that’s when cameras showed a man walking up to him.

“I didn’t want to see it after I watched it once, because watching somebody hit my husband in the head with something and then walk off was just unreal,” she said.

Ed was knocked unconscious for almost 10 minutes. He then drove away, unaware of his medical impairment. That led to 911 calls and deputies finally finding him.

Dash camera video shown on News Center 7 at 5:00 shows a Miami County deputy following Ed’s van, which he described as swerving all over the road, driving at five to 25 mph in December. When the driver stops, it’s obvious that he’s not drunk.

“You got it everywhere, man. You’re bleeding pretty bad,” the deputy tells him.

Doctors who treated him in Troy and then at Miami Valley Hospital didn’t like his chances, but he’s improving two and a half months after the attack.

“I did not think he was going to make it for a week and a half,” Anita said.

She said it took her husband over a week to “realize where he was actually at and what happened to him.”

Ed told News Center 7’s Mike Campbell on Wednesday that he has to have one more surgery.

“They said they had to order a metal plate to put in,” he said.

He has to wear a helmet to protect his brain until his final skull reconstruction surgery.

Anita said it took more than three dozen staples to close his head wound, but all the tubes and breathing devices are thankfully gone.

Ed has been going through therapy and making strides.

“He’s getting better,” Anita said. “He talks fine, he walks fine. It’s nice he’s sitting here now.”

He may be released from the hospital soon and sent to a rehabilitation facility.

No arrests have been made in connection to his attack at this time.

