Miami University fraternity suspended amid hazing allegations

OXFORD — A fraternity at Miami University has had its activities suspended amid an investigation into hazing allegations.

A university spokesperson confirmed that Sigma Alpha Epsilon was suspended by the Office of Community Standards for allegations of hazing.

Under the suspension, the group is prohibited from meeting in any capacity, officially or unofficially.

“Hazing of any kind is illegal and strictly prohibited at Miami University,” the spokesperson said. “Miami seeks to promote a safe environment where students may participate in activities and organizations without compromising their health, safety, or welfare.”

The university’s website defines hazing as “any incident or activity that may or may not cause mental or physical harm to a student looking to join an organization.”

The group’s suspension will be in effect until the investigation concludes.

If necessary, a person found responsible for violating the code of conduct could face individual or organizational suspension or dismissal, disciplinary probation, or required attendance in a substance abuse program.

The Ohio Anti-Hazing Act, also known as Collin’s Law, makes acts of hazing a criminal act.

