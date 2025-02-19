UPDATE: 1 dead, officer injured in police-involved shooting near Montgomery County golf course

MIAMI TWP. — UPDATE @ 3:22 p.m.:

One person is dead after a shooting involving police in Miami Twp. on Wednesday.

A Miami Twp. spokesperson confirmed that an officer was injured during the shooting, but the injury was not serious. That officer was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

UPDATE @ 2:58 p.m.:

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation near a Miami Twp. golf course, a police spokesperson confirmed.

News Center 7 is on the way to the scene and will have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

We’re working to gather more information and will continue to update this story.

INITIAL REPORT:

Reports of shots fired led to a large police response in southern Montgomery County Wednesday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Law enforcement responded around 2:21 p.m. on reports of shots fired on Sawgrass Drive in Miami Twp., Montgomery County Regional Dispatchers confirmed. This is near PipeStone Golf Club.

Initial reports indicate a county-wide call for assistance was dropped.

No additional information was initially available. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group