11 charged for vandalism at university in Ohio that caused $400K in damages

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — 11 people have been formally charged in connection to vandalism at a university in Ohio, according to a spokesperson with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

The vandalism occurred at Case Western Reserve University on Nov. 8 between 3:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.

The spokesperson said the people split into two groups and caused $400,000 in property damages.

They are accused of dumping and smearing red paint on several buildings, walkways, an electrical pole, outdoor tables, and a statue of retired chemistry professor “Doc. Oc.”

The following people have each been indicted on one count of vandalism, one count of possessing criminal tools and one count of breaking and entering:

Nathan George, 21

Quincy Purcell, 20

Elizabeth Sindhi, 20

Raissa Rih-Reh, 22

Benjamin Mullin-Vanneste, 22

Amelia Morris, 25

Neelan McMillian, 21

Kamal Alkayali, 21

Amir Wilson, 22

Jenna Muhieddine, 20

Sarah Selan, 22

The spokesperson said Kamal Alkayali was also indicted on one count of telecommunications harassment for repeatedly calling an associate dean at the university.

All 11 people will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center at a later date.

