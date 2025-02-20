‘It’s extremely sad;’ Neighbor speaks out after deadly officer-involved shooting

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — One person is dead, and an officer is hurt after a shooting in Miami Township on Wednesday.

Miami Township police officers responded to a disturbance call in the 9200 block of Sawgrass Drive, near PiperStone Golf Club, just after 2 p.m.

A county-wide call for assistance was placed around 2:20 p.m. after reports of shots fired, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Emily Gambill has lived in this neighborhood for six years.

“It’s extremely sad, of course, we hate to hear that anybody, law enforcement passed away or especially one of our neighbors passed away including in a domestic situation,” Gambill said.

