Uber driver saves woman from Ohio house fire

MENTOR — An Uber driver saved a woman from a house fire in northern Ohio Wednesday night.

Matthew Certain told WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, that he was heading to his next Uber trip when he saw flames coming from the garage of a Mentor home and called 911.

“From there parked my car, started banging on the door. Just making sure the resident was able to get out of the household,” he said.

He was able to get the woman out of the home around 10:30 p.m., WOIO reported.

Mentor Fire Chief Ronald Zak told WOIO that the woman was not injured.

The fire took several hours to extinguish.

