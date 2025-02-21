2 firefighters recovering after falling through floor to basement during Dayton fire

DAYTON — Two firefighters are recovering after they fell two floors fighting a fire in Dayton.

Firefighters responded to the 700 block of North Keowee Street around 6:30 p.m.

One woman told News Center 7 that she got her family to safety as soon as she smelled smoke.

“I wake up and I just kind of it was kind of like a nightmare, you know,” said Asmar Gayvarova. “My daughter had a surgery. She was sleeping. So, I said, Let’s go. Let’s go.”

As previously reported by News Center 7, two firefighters called a “mayday”, requesting help, they fell two floors and were trapped under debris.

“We were able to successfully immediately remove those two firefighters from inside the structure,” said District Fire Chief Tyler McCoy.

