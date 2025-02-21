UPDATE: 1 dead after crash in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — UPDATE:

One person is dead after a crash in Harrison Township Friday.

When deputies arrived on scene they found a 2025 Toyota Carolla in the front yard of 6500 North Main Street.

The driver was unresponsive.

Crews from Harrison Township Fire Department took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a media release.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

We will continue to follow this story.

INITIAL REPORT:

One person was hurt in a crash in Harrison Township Friday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Montgomery County deputies were called to the 6500 block of North Main Street for a crash around 11:50 a.m.

One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

TRENDING STORIES:

Video from the scene shows a car with heavy front-end damage and into a tree.

There is also a second car with damage to the rear end.

We are working to learn what car the person injured was in and what led up to the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group