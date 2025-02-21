Fire destroys portable classroom behind local Catholic school

RIVERSIDE — A fire destroyed a portable classroom behind a local Catholic school Friday morning.

Riverside firefighters responded around 3:12 a.m. to a reported fire behind St. Helen’s Catholic School, according to fire chief Mike Miller.

“RFD (Riverside Fire Department) crews arrived to have fire venting from the rear of a modular classroom,” he said. “No injuries to responders and the building wasn’t occupied at the time of the incident.”

Miller also told News Center 7 that the estimated fire loss is $22,000.

Dayton, Wright Patterson Air Force Patterson Base, and Beavercreek Fire Departments provided mutual aid.

Miller said they are on scene for two hours.

