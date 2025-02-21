Right lane closed after semi hits guardrail, jackknifes on I-75 in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Drivers could see delays this morning after a semi became jackknifed after hitting a guardrail on Interstate 75 in Miami County.
State troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to I-75 northbound between Piqua Troy Road and U.S. 36.
OSHP dispatchers tell News Center 7 that a guard rail is in the right lane and the Ohio Department of Transportation has been requested to the scene.
No injuries were reported.
The crash remains under investigation.
