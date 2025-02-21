Right lane closed after semi hits guardrail, jackknifes on I-75 in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Drivers could see delays this morning after a semi became jackknifed after hitting a guardrail on Interstate 75 in Miami County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

WHIO Traffic Reporter Jake Magnotta continues to TRACK this crash and how this could IMPACT your morning commute LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

State troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to I-75 northbound between Piqua Troy Road and U.S. 36.

OSHP dispatchers tell News Center 7 that a guard rail is in the right lane and the Ohio Department of Transportation has been requested to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group