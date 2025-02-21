Former Ohio State Buckeyes defender, member of 2014 national championship team dies

Former Ohio State defensive lineman Donovan Munger has died at the age of 30.

“My heart will never beat the same. It is with my deepest sadness that I formally announce to the world the passing of my eldest child Donovan Munger. Pray for my family,” Munger’s mother announced on Instagram.

Munger was with the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2013-15.

He helped lead the team to a national title in the 2014 season.

Munger’s career ended in 2016 due to enduring blood clot issues.

His cause of death has not been released.

Munger’s death comes shortly after the death of Former Ohio State offensive lineman Benjamin Christman.

