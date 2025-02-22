‘Makes me really uncomfortable;’ Neighbor reacts to deadly police shooting in Piqua neighborhood

PIQUA — A 44-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Piqua Friday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke to neighbors about the deadly shooting. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

Kristen Griffith has lived in Piqua for three years, she said something like this has never happened on her street.

“It just makes me really uncomfortable that this has happened very close to home,” she said.

She thought of her children, who had just gotten home from school.

“Especially because my kids play around here and the bus stop is not very far from here ... they had just walked home from school not even 30 minutes before,” Griffith said.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group