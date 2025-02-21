UPDATE: Shooting under investigation in Piqua neighborhood

PIQUA — Police are investigating a shooting in a Piqua neighborhood, according to Miami County dispatch.
Malik Patterson will have a live report from the scene on News Center 7 at 6 p.m.
The scene is near McKinley Avenue just south of US 36.
Dispatchers have not released any information about injuries at this time.
Pictures from a News Center 7 employee show at least seven police cruisers on the scene. News Center 7 will continue to update the story as we learn more.
